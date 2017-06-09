Utelogy Releases White Paper on Software-Defined AV

Utelogy Corporation has released a new white paper that discusses the business value software-defined AV brings to organizations.

With the digital revolution upon us, there are four main reasons organizations like higher education and today’s enterprise are pushing vendors to become software/virtualization companies. Because of the acceleration of technology innovation, product lifecycles are becoming shorter and shorter, which makes hardware obsolete faster than ever.

Executives have a renewed focus on results over technologies. They’re looking for a rich and engaging user experience and unprecedented efficiencies and access to usage data.

A software-defined AV system can deliver standards-based technology anyone can use, business outcomes tied to technology spend, and ongoing improvements from IoT insights.