Alpha Video Sports Selected for Portable HD Video Production System

- The Alpha Video Sports & Entertainment Group, a national video integrator for the sports venue industry, has been selected to provide a new high-definition portable video production system for the Minnesota United FC, Minnesota's professional soccer team that competes in the North American Soccer League.
- The system will be used to web stream all Minnesota United FC home games from the HHH Metrodome and National Sports Center this season, as well as to produce additional HD content for the team's web site and various other promotions. Having a portable system was a key requirement for the team so that they could produce games from both of their home venues.
- The system, which is built around the ESPN 3 production requirements for the streaming of live sporting events, includes Sony cameras, a Ross Video production switcher, a Ross Video Xpression character generator and a NewTek 3Play 425 replay server.
- The project is being completed on a very fast timeline, with only four weeks from the project's green light to the systems first use on April 6, when Minnesota United FC takes on the San Antonio Scorpions at the HHH Metrodome.
- Commenting on the project, Brad Baker, technical operations producer for Minnesota United FC, said, "Working with Alpha Video on this project has made the process exponentially easier, from their equipment expertise to their customer service. I was ecstatic at the opportunity to work with such a respected company, especially considering they are local to the community that the team and club serves."
- Jeff Volk, director of Alpha Video Sports, added, "We are very excited to meet the challenge of providing a production system on an expedited timeline for the Minnesota United FC. The new portable HD production system will allow the club to provide their fans one of the best game productions in the NASL and keep those fans connected to the team year round. We are also happy to add them to the list of local sports teams that turn to the Sports & Entertainment Group for their technology needs, including the Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Wild and the University of Minnesota."