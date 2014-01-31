Durham University Business School Integrates Digital Signage and IPTV

Durham University has chosen AV integrator ProAV and digital media specialist Tripleplay to supply a digital signage and IPTV solution for use in its business school premise.
- At present the solution consists of 15 screens of signage around campus showing a mixture of IPTV, RSS feeds, news, and live travel information for staff and students.
- Tripleplay's sales manager, Tim Hoddy, commented on the implementation: “Durham University is one of the top learning institutions in the UK attracting some of the best young learners, not only from England but from around the world. It is great that they chose Tripleplay to provide a digital signage communications solution for the business school and it has been a pleasure working with both the University and our partners at ProAV.”
- Tripleplay solutions are in use at a number of Universities around the world including Trinity University, San Antonio, USA, La Trobe University, Sydney, Australia, Sheffield Hallam University and London School of Economics in the UK.