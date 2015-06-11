Troxell Communications Makes Several Appointments

Troxell Communications, an educational technology product and service provider, has made a series of staff appointments. Mark Barber has been promoted to senior vice president, sales of Troxell and sister company Summit Integration Systems; Shawn Robinson has been hired as the company’s RVP for the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain regions; and Dottie Stewart-Coven has been hired as the company’s RVP for the Central and Northeast regions, effective immediately.

Mark Barber has been promoted to senior vice president, sales of Troxell and sister company Summit Integration Systems.“Since joining Troxell in 2006, Mark has held senior sales roles at Troxell, most recently as vice president western U.S.,” said Mike Ruprich, Troxell CEO. “He has done an exemplary job building and leading our efforts in the west, and he has also been a key contributor in developing and implementing key strategies across the business. Mark is most deserving of this role and I look forward to working with him as we continue to grow Troxell.”

In his new role, Barber now has responsibility for Troxell’s national AE organization, inside sales, bid team, sales training, and Troxell's integration team. Troxell has also aligned its sales teams around six strategic regions across the U.S. These regions are now led and supported by four regional vice presidents reporting to Barber, including Stewart-Coven (Northeast and Central regions), Robinson (Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain regions), Joe de Sola (Texas/Oklahoma/New Mexico region, including Summit Integration Systems), and Randy Duet-Champagne (Southeast region, including Summit Integration Systems).

“Troxell has been growing, as is exemplified by both sales as well as our recent move into our new headquarters,” said Barber. “We have a tremendous sales force in place throughout the U.S., and our customers have come to depend on us as being the ‘go-to’ for educational technology products and application services. I look forward to helping continue our growth and working with the great team here at Troxell.”

Robinson comes to Troxell from Panasonic where he was successful in high-level selling in the K12 market, as well as growing technology sales across the education sector.

Stewart-Coven comes to Troxell with a strong educational background, including stints as an elementary school teacher, an Intel trainer, and a SMART Exemplary Educator. “Dottie is a dynamic sales executive and business catalyst, with proven success in accelerating growth by identifying and developing strong business partnerships in the educational learning space, who is excited to help grow and build the Troxell team,” said Barber.