SVSi Next Gen Networked AV Products to Support Ultra-HD

- SVSi revealed that the technology used in its next generation of Networked Encoders and Decoders is capable of supporting Ultra-HD resolutions of 4K up to 120-Hz and 8K up to 60-Hz.
- SVSi's integrators can now be assured that their Networked AV video switching and distribution infrastructure will be able to support tomorrow's technology.
- "I'm very excited to see this growth path in resolution and frame-rate since SVSi technology can readily accommodate Ultra-HD traffic on existing gigabit copper networks without having to wait for next generation 10-gig fiber or copper appliances," said Andy Whitehead, president of SVSi. "SVSi’s Networked AV technology is capable of 8K at 60-Hz through a single gigabit drop, while Non-IP-based distribution solutions like HDBaseT require 10.2-Gbps to send 4K at 30-Hz.”
- As Ultra High-Definition (also referred to as Super Hi-Vision) devices make their way into corporate and entertainment venues around the globe, SVSi is engineering its products to accommodate the anticipated demand for the latest adaptation of High Definition.
- From televisions to camcorders to cellphones to tablets, users can expect Ultra-HD to start making its way into retail stores in the beginning of 2013.