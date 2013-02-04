Dataton Launches WATCHPAX Media Server

- Celebrating its 40th year in business, Swedish AV innovators Dataton has introduced WATCHPAX, the company’s very first dedicated media server with built-in Dataton WATCHOUT multi-display software.
- “With WATCHPAX, we’ve kept everything very simple. There is no tweaking of computers required, just plug in the WATCHPAX and start using WATCHOUT software,” said Fredrik Svahnberg, marketing director.
- WATCHPAX is designed for quick maintenance and scheduling promising return on investment for every user.
- WATCHPAX comes in a discreet matte black aluminum finish measuring a tiny 127 x 148 x 22 mm. It takes up the minimum of rack space or simply sits discreetly on the back of a flat-panel display. The unit weighs only 470 grams and consumes very little power, the company says.
- WATCHPAX runs over any standard network, ensuring that the management and ownership of WATCHOUT is easy to use, even remotely from anywhere in the world. Despite its small form factor and low power consumption, WATCHPAX is a powerful media server taking full advantage of hardware-accelerated video playback. It's designed to match the specific demands of distributed systems and multi-room installs, without the hassle of running long video cables.
- A WATCHPAX media server is required for each display source and delivers full audio and video capability. The inbuilt WATCHOUT software is accessible by an intuitive user interface via TCP/IP. For powerful show creation, users will be able orchestrate stills, 3D objects, interactive elements, animations, graphics, video and sound across multiple displays, soft-edge or scattered, using the smart timeline workflow of WATCHOUT.
- “WATCHPAX is the perfect solution for creative producers wanting the functionality of WATCHOUT in installations where space is limited, or which requires dedicated distribution of content – such as a multi-room presentations or museum exhibits," said Fredrik Svahnberg, marketing director at Dataton. "WATCHPAX can even be deployed in information points or to drive content in kiosks in corporate showrooms, digital signage and visitor centre applications.
- “The benefits of using WATCHPAX in multiple sites is that it maximises the quality, but reduces hardware infrastructure and installation time, saving customers and producers time and money,” said Svahnberg.
- WATCHPAX is sold with a two-year warranty through Dataton’s established global network of distributors and dealers.