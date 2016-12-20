Starin Adds Education Technology Market Development Manager

Chris Klein joins Starin’s growing Education division as its newest member of the market development team. Having worked previously at SMART technologies and as vice president of LearnPad, an education tablet solution, Klein brings extensive experience to Starin.

“We are very excited to have Chris,” said Neal Weber, Starin vice president of sales and marketing. “Not only is he steeped in classroom technology, he’s been a teacher as well, so he knows the challenges and what is involved in adopting to new technologies.”

“Starin’s focus on the whole customer and not just the product was something that I had been looking for,” Klein said. “They really focus on the relationships with their users, not just the transaction of the sales. Helping take a dynamic product into a new market for Starin was very appealing. Working with them to build this new channel is exciting and will be very rewarding for myself, the company, and ultimately, educators.”