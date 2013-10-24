Human Circuit Integrates New Technology Enhancements in Council Chambers

- Human Circuit has been working to help the City of Fairfax enhance their community communications programs for over 20 years. As a long-term trusted technology advisor, Human Circuit was asked to help redesign the existing technology in the chamber to allow the television studio staff to be more efficient using intuitive and versatile controls for their audio visual and broadcast systems.
- Upgrades were made to their broadcast and television production core as well as to the work session rooms using advanced audio visual, digital and high definition technology for presentation, audio conferencing and broadcast systems. This system was designed to allow council meetings, and other events held in the chambers, to be broadcast live on the city's cable channel and streamed on the City of Fairfax website.
- Rachael Roth, Cable TV Manager for Cityscreen-12, stated: "Since the early 90's we've been able to rely on Human Circuit's knowledge and innovative solutions. They're on top of the latest technology and always find creative ways to enhance and use the equipment that we already have in place. They worked out a system that revamped and combined the old with the new and provided an infrastructure that focused on setting us up for future needs. Human Circuit's engineers came up with a way to short cut the use of a third party data stream provider along with bulletin board software that not only saved us money but saved taxpayer money as well. These enhancements are the last step in making us a soon-to-be, totally HD station."
- "The City of Fairfax has been a long term client for us, and we have a special working relationship that includes a mutual trust between our staff and theirs. They are confident in our ability to design and implement new technology solutions and our alliance is a model for a successful business relationship," said Bruce Kaufmann, president and CEO of Human Circuit. "They have no doubt that we share their mission to enhance communication to their citizens."
- The production core was upgraded to allow greater flexibility with both a local control panel and a web browser interface. Up to sixteen high definition sources and stored stills can now be switched on-air and an enhanced, state-of-the-arts mixing console allows for individual fader control during a live event. The mixer includes a total of twenty four inputs (sixteen local and eight via expansion card) and a remote control with faders and mutes.
- To enhance the on-air capabilities of the system, Human Circuit recommended and installed a dual channel, automation package with a graphics system that will allow a wide variety of custom logos, crawls, DVE content, and other information to be displayed along with play-out of the City's bulletin board.