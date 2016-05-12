SnapAV Names Curtiss Singleton as Director of Commercial Business Development

SnapAV has hired commercial AV veteran Curtiss Singleton as its new director of commercial business development.

For over 15 years, Singleton has worked closely with Pro AV resellers, distributors, and independent manufacturer representatives, with a focus on building channel partnerships and strategic alliances. Singleton comes to SnapAV from Revolabs, where he was director of sales in the americas, leading the development and implementation of channel sales strategies, growth planning, and market development. Prior to Revolabs, he worked at Mimio (a Newell Rubbermaid company), where he assisted in building the reseller direction and sales focus for the company’s interactive technologies group, and served as vice president of sales for ClearOne. Singleton also served as director of sales for Polycom’s installed audio group.



“Coming to work for an industry leader on the residential side is an amazing opportunity for me,” said Singleton. “Snap has changed the industry, in terms of how the custom integrator is doing business and building new, innovative new products. I look forward to increasing our focus and presence on the Pro AV market to lend the same level of award winning service and support Snap is known for on the residential side.”



This is a new role for SnapAV, as the company has primarily focused on the residential AV market in its ten year history. The new role marks the beginning of a dedicated effort to growing the pro AV market.

"I’m really excited to have Curtiss aboard in this new role," said John Marchionda, VP of sales for SnapAV. "He’s proven himself an invaluable asset in many senior roles with well-known companies. I’m confident that his background and experience will play a significant role in SnapAV’s growth in the commercial market.”