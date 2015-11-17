Six Must-Have Workbooks for IT/AV Managers

Compiled by AV Technology and Industry Leaders: 6 new, thought-provoking, inspiring workbooks provide unique AV/IT solutions for collaborative and secure environments.

In early October, AV Technology collaborated with thought-leaders, sponsors, and editorial contributors to create six unique educational sessions on electronic communications in the modern workplace and higher education campuses. The sessions took place in Atlanta at CorpComm Expo and EduComm Expo. These thought provoking, inspiring sessions included workbooks that supported the presenters and provided the attendees roadmaps to create their unique solutions for collaborative, secure environments. We are delighted to make these workbooks available for you to download, read, and share.

1. IDEATING THE MODERN BUILDING ENVIRONMENT

Learn how design and AV thought leaders are redefining the corporate and educational campus. Today’s campuses are interactive, mobile, and digitally driven. Think employee and student recruiting, and energizing existing folks! This inspiring session showed stakeholders how meeting rooms, cafeterias, hallways, auditoriums and other spaces are being reshaped to foster collaboration and productivity.

Speakers included:

Erin Greer – Senior Associate, Studio Director and SE Media Practice Area Leader – Gensler Atlanta

Jeff Kindig – Vice President, Marketing – AMX by Harman

Lucas Roberts, AIA, LEED AP – Studio Director – Gensler Atlanta

Sponsors for this event:

Click here to download the session workbook

2. WORKPLACE COLLABORATION PLAYBOOK –

Solutions for Every Budget and Application

Collaboration technologies have forever changed “the meeting:” boardroom sessions, shareholder meetings, weekly report meetings, department meetings, meetings between coworkers, employee training, company-wide/worldwide presentations, and the list goes on. But every collaboration situation does not need the same technology solution. Learn where you can save money, where it is necessary to allocate the most funds, and how to get the most from a limited budget. A leading AV/IT expert will guide you through technology choices for various use-case scenarios such as to help you determine what you need from basic low-cost video-chat technologies to teleconferencing and videoconferencing to telepresence rooms.

Event Speaker:

Dale Bottcher – Senior Vice President of Sales – AVI-SPL

Sponsors for this event:

Click here to download the session workbook



3. PLANNING FOR VIDEO STREAMING –

What You Really Need to Know

Video streaming is one of the most requested, and least understood, technologies within the workplace and campus. This session’s workbook content goes beyond the cameras, recorders, displays and devices, and dives into the details at the back end of the hardware, software and the network. A leading AV/IT expert will guide you through what you need to know for a successful deployment.

Event Speaker:

Mark Templeton Director, Sales Engineering – AMX by Harman

Sponsor for this event:

Click here to download the session workbook

4. SECURITY AND NETWORKED AV: At Risk, Confidentiality, Integrity, Availability

Until recently the IT department didn’t need to be concerned about AV equipment or control. Until recently the AV department didn’t need to discuss AV equipment or control deployments with the IT department. That has changed. It is critical for AV and IT departments to understand how to talk each other’s language. The health of the institution depends on its level of security. A leading expert in AV/IT security will guide you through what you need to know now.

Event Speaker:

Paul Zielie, CTS-D,I Manager Enterprise Solutions for Harman Professional

Sponsor for this event:

Click here to download the session workbook



5. EDUCATION COLLABORATION PLAYBOOK – Solutions for Every Budget and Application

Not every campus collaboration situation needs the same technology solution. Learn where you can save money, where it is necessary to allocate the most funds, and how to get the most from a limited budget. From distance learning, the flipped classroom, in-class and common space collaboration technologies, a leading AV/IT expert will guide you through technology choices for various use-case scenarios such as to help you determine what you need from basic low-cost video-chat technologies to teleconferencing and videoconferencing to telepresence rooms.

Event Speaker:

Erin Minich – Director, Education Collaboration Services and Systems Integration – AVI-SPL

Sponsors for this event:

Click here to download the session workbook

6. PLANNING FOR MISSION CRITICAL TECHNOLOGIES IN HIGHER ED CLASSROOMS

Classroom technologies have become an important recruiting tool at colleges and universities. A renowned strategist on academic innovation, and a leading AV/IT expert will guide you through what every prospective college student wants, and what will make your institution more competitive, and most important — serving the pedagogical needs of students. From classrooms, digital libraries and common learning spaces, a transformation is underway. You will learn what you need to know for a successful deployment and ensure your classrooms have what it takes to be relevant today and tomorrow.

Event Speakers:

Ryan Berndt – Regional Manager, Education Market Development – Crestron

Lisa A. Stephens, PhD – Senior Strategist for SUNY Academic Innovation in the Office of the SUNY Provost – State University of New York

Event Sponsor

Click here to download the session workbook

