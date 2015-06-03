Sharp 55-Inch Ultra-Slim Bezel Professional Monitor

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, expands its PN-V video wall series with the launch of its first 55-inch Class (54.6-inch diagonal) PN-V551 LED Ultra-Slim Bezel professional monitor. With a bezel-to-bezel width of just 3.5mm, the PN-V551 features Sharp’s Uniform Color Calibration Technology.

How Sharp’s UCCT Ensures Uniformity of Color and Brightness

A 3D ‘pixel to pixel’ MURA correction is performed on the factory production line using SHARP UCCT software. Using the very accurate L*ab methodology, all chromatic, luminance and hue values are calculated to remove any MURA impurity from the entire display screen area achieving a consistent uniformity of white and all colors across each display from screen edge to center, and between all displays across the entire video wall.

This MURA correction process is eventually saved onto a unique combination of separate Look Up Tables (LUT) on board every PN-V551 display, (i.e. known as “hardware calibration”), permanently saving and applying all correction data to obtain a consistent and uniform color rendering across each display from screen edge to center, and between all displays across the entire video wall, regardless of any input signal the display is fed from.

In addition to UCCT MURA correction, Sharp’s factory calibration process adjusts the white point and colors to a pre-defined common temperature target across each display from screen edge to center, and between all displays across the entire video wall.

The PN-V551 monitor combines Full HD resolution with a display brightness of 700 cd/m2 to deliver stunningly bright and detailed images. Additionally, four PN-V551 monitors set up in a 2 x 2 configuration will enable users to display every pixel of native 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160-pixel) content on the equivalent of a 110-inch Class screen.

In multimonitor configurations, optional Mirror Bezel Frames help minimize visible lines between PN-V551 monitors by reflecting mirror images of the display content. This creates more dynamic video walls and an even smoother big-picture effect. In addition, a remote control sensor box is available so all of the monitors in a video wall configuration can be conveniently operated through one remote control.