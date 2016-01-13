SCN Stellar Service Awards Entry Deadline Extended

Systems Contractor News has extended the deadline for entries for the third annual Stellar Service Awards to Friday, February 5th. These awards were established to honor the great achievements in customer care and satisfaction in the AV industry, providing another look at what influences the buying decisions of AV integrators. A product and how it performs has to come backed up with a team, a website, support, and service. Winners will be announced in the SCN Spring Special Service Edition in April 2016.



The Stellar Service Awards will recognize manufacturers and distributors for excellence in customer support and service in the following eight categories:

Best Use Of An Afternoon (Best Online Training)

Best Excuse To Leave The Office (Best In-House Training Program)

The Dealer Portal You Want To Keep Going Back To (Best Website Dealer Portal)

Sales Support You Can Believe In (Best Sales Operation)

The Number You Have On Autodial (Best Tech Support)

The Ultimate Reputation Saver (Best Warranty Program)

The Closest Thing To Teleportation (Best Shipping/Freight Policy)

• The Videos Most Likely to Go Viral (Best Online Product Demos)

All entries must be submitted by January 29. Voting by SCN readers will take place online and further vetted by a panel of integrators and consultants.We welcome entries from manufacturers and distributors. To submit an entry, click here. A $250 fee is required for entry to each category, and companies can enter into the running for as many categories as desired. Any questions can be directed to SCN associate editor, Matt Pruznick.