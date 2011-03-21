Kaltman Introduces New Antennas

Atlanta, GA--Kaltman Creations has introduced a new line of Extremely Low Frequency (ELF), Super Low Frequency (SLF) and Low Frequency (LF) measurement antennas.
- Kaltman's new antenna line covers a frequency span of 3Hz to 60MHz.
- Expanding on the current line of calibrated higher-frequency Radial Isotropic and Log Periodic antennas, the company aims to cover antenna requirements for precision "H" & "E" compliance, exposure, spectrum surveys, and research-related applications.
- The new antenna line covers a frequency span of 3Hz to 60MHz (divided over six new models), all under the Kaltman trademark of "LoWavz Antennas." Based on fundamental design characteristics, the electrical field and magnetic field antennas provide exceptionally flat gain response in both directional and omni-directional patterns.
- "We have a strong customer base in the 1Hz-1MHz and 1MHz-9.4GHz ranges as a result of our spectrum analyzer sales," said Kaltman president, Mark Kaltman. "Our new LoWavz Antenna line fills the need for affordable yet accurate low frequency applications covering the ELF to HF bands."
- Ideal for general EMC and RF precision broadband measurement, the LoWavz Antennas can also be considered 'specialty antennas' for geological research, low frequency communications, radio astronomy, ionosphere research, lightning detection, and long-wave reception.
- "Our customers are measuring radiation for environmental and health concerns, through to laboratory-based compliance testing," Kaltman said. "Others are trying to pinpoint interference sources, estimate field strength, identify faulty radiating components or tune in various transmissions. Over the years, our customers have expressed a strong interest in seeing us develop lower-frequency antennas as accessories for our EMC and RF analyzers, and now we have answered their requests."
- All of the LoWavz Antennas are lightweight, and can be handheld, test-stand, and mast-mounted. Most are 50 Ohms with up to 12db of gain (depending on the model), and several models include external pre-amplifiers.