Engineering Harmonics Reveals New Partnership at Annual Meeting

- Toronto consultants Engineering Harmonics' founder and president Philip Giddings announced a new partnership at the company's 2013 annual general meeting on February 26.
- "Claude Bedard, Andrew Kozak, Gary Tibshirani, and Martin Van Dijk are industry leaders in complementary areas of the business and together now as partners and directors, they will continue to raise the bar at Engineering Harmonics," Giddings said.
- Twenty-year broadcast engineer Claude Bedard is the firm's senior consultant to the House of Commons, Ottawa. His group has been developing and implementing broadcast and audiovisual solutions as part of the long term renovations of Parliament Hill. Facilities include the House of Commons sound and broadcast master control, committee room broadcast and audiovisual, Export Development Canada, and the Ottawa Convention Centre.
- Andrew Kozak is a senior consultant with 18 years' experience. He has completed many projects, ranging from small digital signage applications to large fully integrated solutions for corporations, post-secondary learning, medical and 4D experience venues. His portfolio includes the award winning Dalhousie Medicine New Brunswick high definition video conferencing distance education project, the National Ballet School in Toronto; the Richard Ivey School of Business and Schulich Medical School at Western University, London, and Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute at St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto.
- Gary Tibshirani is project director and lead for new business development with 19 years' experience. He has led projects across all markets, and his portfolio includes the 2015 PanAm Games Ontario; Caesar's Windsor Casino; the award winning Dalhousie Medicine New Brunswick project; CIBC headquarters in Toronto; the Canadian Museum of Nature and the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa; the Mazagan Casino in Morocco, and Telus' headquarters in Vancouver.
- Martin Van Dijk's 30 years' experience in the conception and design of performance sound, production, and recording provides the foundation for many of the firm's processes. Martin is a senior consult across all markets, with a portfolio that includes some of the most highly regarded solutions in the industry-Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, Kansas City; Winspear Opera House, Dallas; Overture Center, Madison; Roy Thomson Hall and Koerner Hall, Toronto, as well as the National Arts Centre and House of Commons, Ottawa.
- Headquartered in Toronto, Engineering Harmonics specializes in the design of performance sound, broadcast, control, digital signage and audio visual for the performing arts and entertainment, sports and government, corporate and institutional, post-secondary education and houses of worship. The firm is currently managing 60 projects in four countries.