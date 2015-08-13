Roland Updates Live Mixing Console Software

- Roland has updated its software for the M-5000 O.H.R.C.A. live mixing console to version 1.101. This update equips the console with M-48 Personal Mixing management and GP I/O functions from the built-in 25-pin port on the rear of the console.
- Roland’s M-48 Personal Mixing System provides 40 channels that are mixed as 16 stereo groups to each musician on stage via a cat5/6e cable and allows each musician to control their own mix. Version 1.101 software allows the setup and control of each M-48 on the network directly from the M-5000. Users can set up two monitor mix zones using REAC A and REAC B ports, which allows a separate set of 40 input sources that can be assigned in 16 stereo groups. The Engineer’s Monitor function allows the sound engineer at FOH to mirror a monitor mix to a local M-48 at the console from any M-48 on the network, listen to it, make adjustments, and send it back to the musician on stage. Each M-48 can store up to 16 presets that can be recalled from the M-48, and those settings can be associated with scenes on the console, enabling automated memory preset recall of all personal mixers when a console scene is recalled.
- Additional version 1.101 software features include GP I/O control using peripherals such as foot switches or touch panels from contact closure inputs. On outputs, the M-5000 can send up to twelve GP I/O commands for fader, scene recall and user button control, which is highly valued in theater, broadcast and live production applications.
- The M-5000 has two built-in REAC ports, plus two expansion card slots with seven expansion card options including Dante, MADI, Waves SoundGrid, or more REAC ports, as well as audio embedded over video protocols. The back panel includes 16x16 analog I/O, 4x4 AES/EBU, a 16x16 USB audio interface, connection for control via an iPad connected or wireless, and control ports including footswitches, GP I/O, RS-232C and MIDI. All of this capability enables the console to see up to 300 inputs and 296 outputs, all at 96kHz and more at 48kHz.