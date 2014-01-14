Lab X Technologies Founder and Engineering Team Join Biamp Systems

- Biamp Systems, a provider of networked media systems, announced that founder and president of Lab X Technologies, Lee Minich, has joined Biamp.
- In addition to Minich, five talented engineers from the Rochester, New York-based company have joined Biamp as Lab X ceases operations.
- Lab X has been a highly respected contract engineering design firm that provided leading-edge connectivity solutions for the professional audio/video industry. Minich, who founded Lab X in 1996, is an active member of the AVnu Alliance, a consortium that advocates adoption of the IEEE 802.1 Audio Video Bridging (AVB) standards designed to make Ethernet suitable for audio and video transport. Lab X and Biamp have partnered on several development projects in the past.
- “Our relationship with Lab X spans several years. We have great respect for the team that Lee has built and their success in contributing to the development of high-quality products,” said Steve Metzger, president and CEO for Biamp. “Lee’s rich base of experience in AVB and participation in the AVnu Alliance will be a great asset to Biamp. Plus, the addition of the former Lab X engineering team will enrich the talents and capacity of our engineering team and further strengthen our ability to develop products our customers want and need.”
- Reporting to Matt Czyzewski, executive vice president of operations, Minich will serve as Engineering Manager in charge of the Biamp Rochester office. This creates Biamp’s third engineering facility in addition to those at the Beaverton, Oregon headquarters and in Brisbane, Australia.
- “Biamp is a trailblazer in the development of media systems for installation of all sizes around the globe, and has shown true commitment and dedication to evolving our industry,” said Minich. “Our team is very excited about becoming part of the Biamp family, and we’re looking forward to contributing to future product development in important and exciting directions.”