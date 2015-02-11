Roland Debuts HDMI Transmitter for XS Series Matrix Switchers

Roland has introduced two HDBaseT products to augment its Pro Video product lineup including the XS Series of Matrix Switchers.

HT-RX01 HDBaseT Receiver

The two new models, the HT-TX01 HDBaseT Transmitter and HT-RX01 HDBaseT Receiver, convert HDBaseT signals to and from an HDMI signal. They transmit or receive audio, video, and RS-232 control information up to 100 meters over Cat5/6e cable. The TX/RX pair is ideal for extending HDMI signals over long distances in both live productions and fixed applications.

The HT-RX01 is perfectly suited as the receiver for an HDBaseT output coming from any XS Series multi-format matrix switcher–a series designed for fixed installations requiring high-quality integrated video and audio conversion and switching. Using the RS-232 signal transmission function of the XS series lets you transmit RS-232 signals from the XS Series unit along with video and audio signals to the receiving device.

These new HDBaseT products from Roland are HDCP compliant and support signals up to 1080p as well as WUXGA over HDMI to connect video cameras, computers, Blu-ray decks, switchers, and other sources to LCD monitors, projectors, video switchers, and other display devices up to 330’ away.