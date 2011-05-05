Front Porch Digital Becomes CSM Provider for Shaw Media in Canada

Front Porch Digital has announced that one of Canada's largest media companies, Shaw Media, is implementing a DIVArchive V6.3 content storage management (CSM) system at its Bloor Street playout center in Toronto. Upon deployment at Bloor Street, Front Porch Digital will be the exclusive CSM provider for Shaw Media's Canadian broadcast playout facilities.

The Front Porch Digital solution at the Bloor Street playout center — formerly part of Canwest — replaces a Masstech Systems solution. In addition, Shaw Media currently relies on DIVArchive in combination with DIVAnet, Front Porch Digital's multisite content replication tool, for business continuance and disaster recovery at its Calgary and Toronto Barber Greene facilities, and the implementation in the Bloor Street playout center supports further networking opportunities. More advantages of the system-wide implementation of DIVArchive include consistent, simplified staff training, and engineering support.

As an integrated approach to storing and managing Shaw Media's digital video content, DIVArchive is vital to the Bloor Street broadcast operation. DIVArchive is a scalable centralized repository for all of the company's digital media assets, regardless of format, size, or type. In addition, it affords direct, proven interfaces into broadcast devices, media asset management (MAM) solutions, and broadcast control systems.

Front Porch Digital's DIVArchive is a combined hardware/software system that enables interoperability between digital media storage devices, video servers, editing systems, and digital workflow applications so that media can be effectively preserved, managed, and retrieved. At the Bloor Street center, DIVArchive operates under the control of Harris D-series automation to move content between storage tiers and 19 programming channels for playout via Omneon servers. Shaw Media operates one conventional television network in Canada, Global Television, and 19 of Canada's most popular specialty channels, including HGTV, Mystery TV, National Geographic Channel, Showcase, History, and TVtropolis.