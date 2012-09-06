Network Directory to Address Metrics, Consolidation, and Industry Maturity

The Digital Place-Based Network Directory, the new resource to benefit Digital Place-Based Network operators, ad agencies, advertisers, suppliers, and investors, is open for listings. And Executive Editor David Keene has brought together a line-up of top industry analysts and executives to present the latest research on the Network Landscape. Contributors will include Laura Davis-Taylor, Senior Vice President, Managing Director, at BBDO; Deb Draper, VP, Director of Experiential Marketing at BBDO; Susan Danaher, president & CEO of the Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPAA); Phil Cohen, President/CEO, CARE Media Holdings Corp.; analyst and consultant Lyle Bunn; and more top industry players.

The Directory–that will be distributed at major industry events as well as online and in a mailed print edition–is designed to be a listing of multi-site, dynamic digital place-based media networks operated in North America, that carry third party paid advertising as a primary business element. The printed directory will be distributed to advertisers, agencies, investors and others, while the online directory will be widely promoted throughout the industry.

(This Directory does not include single-location billboards, static signage, mobile device applications or consumer-owned media devices, displays or networks located at a single location such as a billboard, stadium, campus or corporate center, temporary/event-based signage, or any networks that do not accept advertising. To list your network that is non-Ad-based, please log onto NewBay's sister directory for non-place-based networks, and digital signage: www.digitalsignagedirectory.com)

