Altinex Reveals New System Control Packages

Brea, CA--Altinex has announced the availability of two AV system control packages, each offering the same functionality, but with varying port capacity of the Neutron series controllers central to each system.
- Altinex is offering a Control Package consisting of the CP500-110 Neutron controller, the AC301-109 EDID blaster / IR learner, the CP450-007 MultiTouch control panel with a 7-inch screen, and the company’s AVSnap programming software for system configuration.
- This gives AV system consultants, designers, and integrators the opportunity to specify a control solution that best suits the overall size of the intended AV system, Altinex says.
- The Altinex Control Package #1 consists of the CP500-110 Neutron controller, the AC301-109 EDID blaster / IR learner (for infrared control functionality such as power, play, stop, etc.), the CP450-007 MultiTouch control panel with a 7-inch screen (for touch screen control of the AV system’s functions), and the company’s AVSnap programming software for system configuration. This systems’ Neutron controller provides two RS-232 bi-directional ports, two IR (Infrared) ports, two relay ports, and two sensor ports.
- The Altinex Control Package #2 is intended for larger AV system designs. This offering includes Altinex’ flagship CP500-100 Neutron controller (with integrated IR functionality), the CP450-008 MultiTouch control panel with an 8-inch screen, and the company’s AVSnap programming software. The Neutron controller included with this package provides eight RS-232 bi-directional ports, eight IR (Infrared) ports, eight relay ports, and eight sensor ports.
- Larry Drum, CTS, Altinex’ regional sales manager for the Central U.S., remarked on the company’s current promotions. “These two control packages offer AV system designers and integrators a tremendous opportunity to incorporate cutting-edge control functionality into their projects at a highly competitive price,” Drum said. “The Altinex Neutron controllers provide the I/O capability required to incorporate computers, Disc players, projection systems, displays, audio and more—with support for IR control of the equipment, enabling presenters to be fully in charge of their delivery. Now, every setup—from a modest boardroom to a large presentation space—can be controlled without purchasing I/O capacity that may never be used. I’m confident these systems will appeal to many AV professionals.”