QSC Systems Appoints Director of Sales for Central Region



Bart Wood QSC has welcomed Bart Wood as its new director of sales, Central region, for the systems business unit. Wood will work closely with its channel partners to further develop and manage the central region of the United States.

“QSC has built a world-class systems sales team, and Bart Wood is an ideal expansion to this group,” said Frank West, senior director of systems sales, Americas. “He comes to us with over 16 years of experience in the AV industry, most which he spent working in our target markets.”

Bart comes to QSC from SVSi, a Harman company, where he was the director of sales, strategic accounts for the last three years. Prior to that, Bart spent two years as the national sales manager at Vivitek Corporation, a division of Delta Electronics, which is one of the largest manufacturers of large-venue DLP projectors. At Vivitek, he helped develop a successful channel strategy and a powerful rep force in the U.S. He was also sales manager at EDA Marketing, a manufacturer’s rep firm, where he received several rep of the year awards and managed strategic dealers and manufacturers.

“I am excited to be part of the QSC team,” Wood said. “As a technical sales person, it’s great to be a part of something that will shape the path of future technologies. QSC certainly has its finger on the pulse of the AV industry, and I am humbled by the opportunity to continue working with the channel. Networked AV is the future and I look forward to helping our dealers realize the true relevance of QSC.”

Wood will be based in Birmingham, AL and will report to Frank West.