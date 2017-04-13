Q&A With Mark Weinberger, Control Concepts’ Newest Systems Engineer

Control Concepts has welcomed Mark Weinberger to the team as a senior systems engineer. A technology enthusiast and self-proclaimed “AV geek,” he has extensive knowledge and experience in AV systems software and hardware, along with several industry certifications. He brings a comprehensive understanding of conceptualization, design, and programming of AV systems to his role at Control Concepts, which will focus on development and management of custom tailored solutions for clients.

Mark Weinberger

What is your role at Control Concepts?

Mark Weinberger: My role is focused on consulting with clients to determine needs and specify system functionality. I work with our clients to manage projects as well as implement, commission, and troubleshoot AV control systems. This includes the programming Crestron, AMX, and Extron control systems, as well as providing ongoing support during and after implementation.

What were you doing before you joined the company?

MW: I was a field engineer and control systems programmer at AV integrator.

What drew you to the company?

MW: In my previous role, I had the opportunity to work with a few Control Concepts team members. I enjoyed that experience, and when the opportunity arose at the company, I decided to join the team.

List one short and one long term professional goal for yourself.

MW: Short term, I would like to obtain my Crestron Masters Silver Certification. Long term, I would like to improve my skills in SIMPL# (sharp) and AMX programming, which will allow me to contribute more to our development efforts.

What makes Control Concepts different from other companies in the AV industry?

MW: Control Concepts is a supportive environment. We work as one team with one goal in mind as opposed to everyone working in silos.

What do you see as the greatest threat and opportunity in the AV industry?

MW: In my opinion, the biggest threat today are the companies that don’t have the AV experience, or take the time to understand their customers’ requirements to provide comprehensive and targeted solutions. Often, these companies do not provide AV solutions as their primary business, but rather as an add-on. This threat can easily become an opportunity when that company partners with the right team. A strong partner brings that experience, knowhow, and proven track record to guarantee project success.

What is one piece of advice would you give someone looking to pursue a career in the AV industry?

MW: Don’t be afraid to try new things and think “outside the box.”

What do you enjoy most about the work you do?

MW: The satisfaction of seeing a final product and the user’s interaction with it.

What do you do for fun outside of work?

MW: I am tinkerer, and passionate about DIY electronics projects.

What is the last book you read?

MW: 2600: the Hacker Quarterly