Digital Place-Based Network Showcase in NYC

Exponation has announced the launch of a Digital Place-Based Network Showcase, an event designed to give brand marketers and advertisers the opportunity to meet with a cross-section of digital place-based networks all in one place for the purpose of better understanding this new media phenomenon.

The half-day setting to be located in mid-town New York early this fall, will allow decision-makers who want better advertising efficiencies and more effective ways of getting their messages in front of hard-to-reach target audiences, the opportunity to meet one-on-one with a variety of digital network operators to assess alternatives and see how their peers have been using the medium successfully to promote their brands.

At the same time, digital place-based network operators will have the opportunity to showcase best practices of brand leaders by industry, provide coverage, demographic and audience metrics, as well as demonstrate how their networks can best address each brand marketer’s challenges.

Produced by Exponation, the trade show and conference producer with direct ties to the digital place-based network industry, this event is the premiere of a series of Showcases to be staged in other brand-heavy locations around the U.S. in 2013, according to Expnation.

According to an Exponation press release, 50 network operators will be accommodated at the first New York event.

For more information about becoming a Showcase participant, contact Chris Gibbs, President, COO, Exponation, LLC 770-649-0300 ext. 17; cgibbs@exponation.net