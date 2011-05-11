MagicBox RoomRoster Now Features PoE

MagicBox has announced that its RoomRoster 10.4 now features Power Over Ethernet.
- RoomRoster 10.4 now features Power Over Ethernet.
- The RoomRoster 10.4 is a digital sign with a built in MagicBox player capable of displaying information from a data source or general messaging or both. With the added option of Power Over Ethernet (IEEE 802.3at or PoE+), only a single Cat5/6 cable that contains power and Ethernet data needs to be run to the device.
- The RoomRoster mounts to the wall using a standard 7.5cm VESA mount.
- Bundled with the MagicBox Inc. EZ-Stream Software, the system is capable of pulling information from a data source, formatting it for the display, and automatically sending the content to the display across the Ethernet.
- EZ-Stream can interface with a wide variety of common data sources including Relational Databases (SQL), XML, and CSV. EZ-Stream can also interface with many 3rd party databases or meeting management software solutions.