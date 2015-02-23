Pexip Adds Skype Video Interoperability

Pexip has released version 8 of the Pexip Infinity scalable meeting platform. New user benefits in version 8 are Skype-to-anything video interoperability, native HD videoconferencing access for Microsoft Internet Explorer and Apple Safari web browsers, and the industry’s first dual-stream RDP content sharing to Microsoft Lync from standards-based SIP or H.323 videoconferencing systems. Pexip Infinity 8 continues to simplify users’ engagement in unified communications and collaboration regardless of device, technology, or videoconferencing endpoint.

Offered as a feature preview in version 8, and working natively with the recently announced Skype for Windows, Pexip adds yet another popular face-to-face communications tool to its long list of available soft clients and endpoints, supporting virtually every videoconferencing requirement. Pexip Infinity 8 ensures that these developments bring Infinity users even greater videoconferencing flexibility. Infinity 8 enables true Skype-to-anything interoperability. Pexip’s implementation of Skype enables users to enjoy videoconferencing in High Definition and features industry-grade encryption for signaling and media.

“We’re extremely pleased to introduce Skype-to-anything interoperability with Infinity 8,” said Simen Teigre, Pexip CEO and co-founder. “Made to coincide with Microsoft’s announcement, it shows our dedication to ensuring that our customers can access anyone, anytime, on any client, system, or device. The result is the ability to take part in virtual meetings without leaving the comfort of Skype, Lync, or any other conferencing environment that’s already familiar to the user. And best of all, as Infinity is 100-percent software, this functionality is immediately available to all of our customers, extending their reach to more than 300 million users already on Skype.”

Also extending the capabilities of its Infinity Connect clients, Infinity 8 adds full native support for all major web browsers, including Microsoft Internet Explorer and Apple Safari. This adds to the already enabled WebRTC browser support of Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Opera. Users can click on a link and use any browser of their choice to join virtual meetings. Optional Infinity Connect desktop clients are also available for all major operating systems including Microsoft Windows, Apple OS X, and Linux, and are freely available from Pexip.

Continuing to enhance the Microsoft Lync user experience, current Infinity users can simply upgrade to v8 to benefit from dual-stream RDP content sharing to Microsoft Lync 2010, 2013 and Lync Online from standards-based SIP, H.323, or WebRTC based videoconferencing systems and clients. A Pexip industry first, Infinity 8 allows mixed-standards meeting participants using Lync to see shared content and the presenter at the same time.