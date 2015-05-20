Oblong Mezzanine 3 to Debut at InfoComm

- Oblong Industries will unveil its new collaboration platform Mezzanine 3 exclusively at InfoComm 2015. To book your demo, please register at the Experience Mezzanine page or visit Booth 1789 at InfoComm 2015.
- Mezzanine 3 is the latest release of Oblong's next-generation collaborative conference room solution. Already used by innovative global leaders such as IBM, NTT, and Dentsu Aegis Network, Mezzanine's all-encompassing collaboration solution goes beyond videoconferencing to accelerate a company's ability to share content, boost productivity, and unlock innovation.