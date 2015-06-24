Nureva Span WM210i and WM220i

The What: Nureva has announced a two-projector option for its recently announced Nureva Span ideation system, giving teams double the horizontal working space.

The What Else: The single-projector Span WM210i ideation system combines a panoramic projector with a digital canvas to create an expansive team workspace measuring 10 feet wide (3.1 m) by 4 feet high (1.2 m), with 130" (3.3 m) on the diagonal. The new WM220i model includes two panoramic projectors installed side-by-side to create a 20 feet wide (6.1 m) seamless collaboration space that is 245-inches (6.2 m) on the diagonal. The images from the two projectors are melded into one image via the image-alignment module included in the system. The Span ideation system draws upon familiar, simple and flexible tools already widely used in paper-based ideation, including sticky notes, images, pages, and flip charts.