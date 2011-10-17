SCN October 2011 Online Index

People | Radial | Guitar Players Since the age of 14, Bob Sheffield dreamed of being in a chart topping rock band. His first go at the rock and roll lifestyle came in the late '70s, playing guitar in the band Apogee. While they never made it to radio, they did make it to plenty of gigs. Then, determined not to give up, he joined the band Joe Club. They toured heavily, playing to crowds of 10 to 10,000. And then in the late '90s his dream came true. Joe Club scored a top 20 hit on CCM radio. Bob considers it his "personal Super Bowl." Today, Bob is the key account manager of installations at Bosch.
People | Alcorn McBride | Alcorn Blog
Business | High Wireless Acts | Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts | Construction Timeline
Business | Power Trip | Empowering Your Employees
Business | Big Guns | Stone Mountain
Snapshots | Meyer | Mike the Tiger
Snapshots | Bryant University | Energy Efficiency
Snapshots | Bucknell University | Campus Theatre
Technology | Objects in Motion | Charles M. Salter Associates’ boardroom design for CNET
Viewpoint | Paul Chavez | Appreciative Inquiry