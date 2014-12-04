New Engineer Joins Zytronic

Zytronic, the developer and manufacturer of ultra large format projected capacitive touchscreens for public use applications, has announced the appointment of a new development engineer, Dainius Narsutis at the R&D team based in Newcastle.

Dainius joins Zytronic from Zeco Energy, a wireless energy management solutions company. His work there included the development of cloud-based real-time monitoring solutions as well as the utilisation of a variety of hardware and software technologies to design and build the control capabilities for the HVAC units.

Previous experience includes Console Doctor, a family run online business dedicated to repairing games consoles, where he held various positions from 2010 until 2013 gaining extensive knowledge as software developer, web developer, database administrator (DBA) and network administrator. Narsutis holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Computer Science from Northumbria University.