NEC's Ashley Flaska Named to CRN Top 100 Women of the Channel

NEC Display Solutions of America announced today that Ashley Flaska, Vice President of Marketing, has been named to the CRN 2014 Women of the Channel, and has been recognized as one of this year’s Power 100.





Ashley Flaska

The annual Women of the Channel list highlights the accomplishments of female executives within vendor, distribution, and solution provider organizations, and the impact they are having on the advancement of the IT Reseller industry. This year, the Power 100 spotlights those female executives at vendor and distributor organizations whose insight and influence in their respective companies help drive channel success.

Flaska is responsible for NEC Display’s overall marketing strategy and has played a crucial role in developing the company’s marketing and channel programs, including Star Student (Education), Integrate NEC (Integration Business), Business Advantage (SMB), Medical Plus (Healthcare) and various other channel initiatives.

“This is a tremendous honor, one that reflects the values and great working environment at NEC Display,” Flaska said. “Our company is devoted to offering distributors and resellers programs to help increase their revenue and profitability. We also provide opportunities to build relationships with new channel partners and involve them in this industry.”