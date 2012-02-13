Mitsubishi Adds High-Brightness Projectors

Irvine, CA--Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America, Inc. has revealed its new XL7100U, WL7200U and UL7400U high-brightness LCD projectors designed for large venues such as meeting rooms, church sanctuaries, museums and auditoriums.

With up to 6000 lumens, multiple lens options and a wide range of resolutions, these projectors can display large-screen presentations, film, data and images that have a lasting impact.

"These new projectors combine our highest quality lenses with advanced image-processing technology to create bold, vivid images," said Wayne Kozuki, product manager, Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America, Inc.

Mitsubishi's newXL7100U, WL7200U, and UL7400U projectors are ideal for use in malls, casinos and other performance spaces such as planetariums or vision tunnels, where designers and artists can create and showcase visually stimulating images on curved, bent, or arched surfaces. All three new Mitsubishi models offer 360-degree projection and geometric warping so images can be created on curved screens or surfaces, in either front- or rear-projection mode, ahead, behind, on the floor or a ceiling.

"These projectors' multiple connectivity options allow them to meet almost any architectural requirement, and Mitsubishi's reputation for reliability makes these LCD projectors a great choice for designers and systems integrators," said Kozuki.

Each LCD projector features advanced technologies and the same design; they vary in brightness and resolution for increased installation flexibility. The XL7100U offers 1024x768 resolution with 6000 lumens; the WL7200U offers 1280x800 resolution with 5500 lumens; and the UL7400U offers 1920x1200 resolution at 5000 lumens.

For exceptional projector performance, Mitsubishi incorporates extra-low dispersion glass into its 17-lens, 13-cluster structure to produce brilliant colors while reducing chromatic aberration. Each of the six colors (red, green, blue, yellow, cyan and white) can be controlled and refined independently to create a broad range of color gamuts for excellent image reproduction.

Mitsubishi's Super Resolution image-processing algorithm analyzes and corrects blurred components of an original image so the projectors reproduce fine details with clarity. Mitsubishi's new XL7100U, WL7200U and UL7400U projectors offer powered zoom, focus and vertical and horizontal lens shift, so placing an image on a screen is easily done with a touch of a button. Four optional lenses designed in a bayonet mount offer simple release-and-turn removal, making lens changes quick and easy.

Each projector features a new roll-up filter to help save on maintenance time and costs. The cartridge-type filter can be set to roll automatically every 500, 750 or 1,000 hours to reduce the accumulation of dust. Manual winding is also available, allowing quick and easy access to a clean filter.

Users can enjoy big, bright, bold images for up to 4,000 hours* of lamp life before lamp service is needed. The projector's stand-by (low) mode uses less than 0.3 watts of power and the projectors also feature an automatic power-off setting, both of which help to conserve energy and avoid waste.

The XL7100U and WL7200U projectors are currently available through Mitsubishi's network of authorized dealers; the UL7400U will be offered in March. Each comes with Mitsubishi's three-year limited warranty on parts and labor, and a one-year limited warranty on the lamp. These projectors are also covered by Mitsubishi's three-year Express Replacement Assistance (ERA) Program, a nationwide comprehensive service provided for units under warranty that offers next business-day replacement for down units.