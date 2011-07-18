Tripp Lite Unveils 42U Rack Enclosure

Chicago, IL--Tripp Lite has introduced a heavy-duty 42U SmartRack Industrial Rack Enclosure with a NEMA 12 protection rating and Zone 4 seismic rating (model SR42UBEIS).
- The new enclosure is designed to protect equipment from harmful environmental conditions, including falling dirt, dust, drips and splashes.
- "This rack enclosure is ideal for customers who need to protect sensitive electronic equipment in harsh working environments that would overwhelm a typical rack," said Tripp Lite product manager, Craig Watkins. "We continue to respond to our customers' suggestions, with the goal of designing products and solutions which meet their needs."