Minicom Digital Signage Appoints New President for North America

Minicom Digital Signage, provider of advanced media distribution and network management solutions for the Digital Signage industry, has announced that it is naming Amir Shaked as the president of the North America's region.

Shaked is bringing to Minicom Digital Signage 25 years of experience in the technology industry and in executive management. Up until now, Shaked was the president of Press-sense's operations in the Americas, where he grew the company's revenues by over 60% during the current recession, by strengthening Press-sense's relationships with its OEM's, resellers and direct customers.

Shaked started his career as a software engineer in 1984, joining Comverse Technology as one of their first employees. He moved with Comverse to the U.S. in 1989, and during the early 1990's he founded and managed Comverse Network Systems' Americas division. In 1995, he became the president of Accord North America. Accord achieved 50% market share within three years. Then it was subsequently acquired by Polycom (NASD: PLCM) for $350M. Prior to Press-sense, he held CEO positions at Disksites, Inc., responsible for its turn-around and sale to Expand Networks, and at CeLight, raising $50M in VC funding. He has a B.Sc. (Summa Cum Laude) in computer science and mathematics from Tel Aviv University.

Upon his nomination, Shaked said, "I look forward to working together with Dave Haar and the rest of the MDS team in order to get MDS to the next level in market leadership in North America. We will do this by continuing to enhance MDS's value in the marketplace, through transparency, execution, exceptional service and bold new offerings, building trust and results among our customers, suppliers, employees, and shareholders."

Ronni Guggenheim, Minicom Digital Signage CEO, said, "With Minicom Digital Signage's several new product family launches and our increased effort to take a larger stake of the Digital Signage pie, the time is right to expand our team. Amir is joining us as a seasoned, highly experienced manager with a proven track record in the technology field. Amir will focus on our growth strategy and take the North America's market to the next level.”

For more information, http://www.minicomdigitalsignage.com

