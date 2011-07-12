Case Study: Windfield Productions Takes Mackie on Tour

Denver, CO--Dano Goforth’s Windfield Productions handles everything from corporate events and seminars, to festivals and religious occasions. For Windfield's USO tours in the Middle East, Goforth utilizes Mackie loudspeakers.
- Kix Brooks performing with Mackie HD loudspeakers.
- “We’ve been using Mackie gear for years, on tours all over the world,” said Goforth. “I’m a fan of the SRM450s – we’ve used them since the beginning of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, on everyone from Toby Keith to Joan Jett, and they’ve been great workhorses under some pretty brutal conditions.”
- Goforth recently upgraded Windfield’s inventory to include Mackie’s HD1221 loudspeakers.
- “We use the 1221s on pretty much everything,” Goforth said. “It’s an incredibly versatile box. I’ve used them for mains, for monitors, for side fills, all kinds of stuff. We’re also using the new HD1501 and 1801 subwoofers. They sound great and they’ve proven to be exceptionally durable. That’s important for the kind of tours we do.”
- As Goforth points out, “portability” takes on a different perspective on military tours. “Loading in and out of Blackhawks, C-130s or C-17s, a lot of times space is at a real premium,” he added. “The gear has to be compact, easy to handle, and able to take a beating and work in all kinds of climates and conditions.”
- Some tours include additional shows on even smaller transport. “On some of these outpost tours, we’ll do a big show one night and then take a smaller system – just a couple of our SRM450 boxes on sticks, and the same thing for monitors – and do shows at one or two smaller forward operating bases.”
- The shows present a wide range of performers, and the HD’s versatility has already proven itself. “The last tour went around the world in eight days with Kix Brooks, Robin Williams, Louis Black, and Lance Armstrong,” Goforth said. “That was the first tour we used the HDs on, and everyone really loved them.”
- “I stick with Mackie gear because it’s compact, reliable and sounds great. And the stuff holds up in a war zone – what more can you ask?”