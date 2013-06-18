RPG Celebrates 30 Years of Developing Acoustical Solutions

Dr. Peter D’Antonio created the RPG Diffusor along with a new Live-End-Dead-End design for control rooms, using a ‘Reflection Free Zone,’ RFZTM, in 1983, which still remains the de facto design standard today.

D'Antonio began his career as a diffraction physicist at the Naval Research Lab, NRL, in 1967. A musician and composer with an interest in recording, D’Antonio designed and built the Underground Sound Studio in his home in the late 1970s. In the early 1980s, he became intrigued with the possibility of using diffusing surfaces based on a mathematical number theory, initially developed by Carl Friedrich Gauss in the 18th century, to diffuse rather than absorb the reflected sound from the rear wall of his control room.