Martin Audio to Hold MLA Training Sessions in Nashville

Martin Audio will hold three days of special training for its Multi-Cellular Array (MLA) technology loudspeaker system in the Nashville, TN area from November 16-18.

The company intends this special training to provide designers, consultants, engineers, and system techs with a comprehensive understanding of how to design, implement, deploy, and maintain an MLA system.



The training sessions will be held at Soundcheck, Rehearsal Room B, 750 Cowan Street in Nashville. They encompass a three-day certification program with two days of classroom instruction and one day of practical application covering the concept of MLA, current versions of the MLA including MLA Compact and MLA Mini, Display 2.0, and VU-NET control software.



Instructors for the training will be Jim Jorgensen, UXM and MLA product support specialist for North America, and Andy Davies, Martin Audio product support group leader for the U.K. and Europe. Classroom sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with breakfast and lunch included, with practical instruction from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on day three.



To gain certification, attendees must complete all three days of training. Software is included on the day, but attendees must bring their own laptop computer running Windows 7. Attendees are responsible for their own transportation and accommodations. Registration is open at the company's website.