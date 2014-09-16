Martin Audio Lifts Spirits At IDC Church

Encompass AV recently installed a Martin Audio MLA Mini loudspeaker system at the Inspirational Deliverance Center Church of God in Christ as part of a major technical upgrade for its 500-seat worship center.
Inspirational Deliverance Center Church
- Tim Pickett, president of Encompass AV, explained that his company was chosen because “the church liked the fact that we could deliver a turnkey system with sound, lighting and a video network, the whole package.
- “And they insisted on really good sound,” Tim added. “The church has a very energetic Gospel choir and two Leslie cabinets hooked up to the Hammond organ that really push the audio system to the limits. Plus the worship center has highly reflective surfaces so they needed a system with exceptional output control.
- “We specified several systems for them and they chose the Martin Audio MLA Mini because of the system’s state of the art technology and phenomenal sound quality. Also, the coverage had a nice tight pattern to it, and that was a huge selling point for MLA. In fact, we set up a demo and they liked it so much, they bought the demo units!”
- The installed audio system includes two four-block MLA Mini arrays driven by MSX mini sub power plants. Two Martin Audio AQ8s provide additional fill with four C6.8T ceiling speakers installed in the low ceiling above the choir as monitors. Two Behringer S16 digital snakes supplement a Behringer X32 digital console with programmable MIDAS preamps.
- There are three video displays in the sanctuary, two 80” Sharp LEDs left and right and a 70” Sharp LED facing the choir, with two Sony 1080P PTZ HD cameras driving the video network system. Lighting is provided by 60 Elation LED PAR-style lighting systems with six Elation LED architectural floods.
- Asked about the MLA Mini’s performance, Tim enthused, “I love it. The sound quality is amazing. Everybody that’s heard it comments on how crystal clear it is and the Church is ecstatic about the system.”
- Rob Hofkamp, Martin Audio director of North American operations added, “The MLA Compact has already made significant inroads in Church installations and the MLA Mini should also enjoy considerable success in the House of Worship market given its compact size, control and exceptional performance.”