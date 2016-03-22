Martin Audio Appoints Dom Harter as Managing Director

Martin Audio has appointed Dom Harter as managing director.

An experienced business leader with a deep history and passion for pro audio, Harter’s mission will be to build on the success of the Martin Audio brand and help grow this success across multiple markets worldwide.

Harter has held multiple pro audio roles including serving as both director of R&D as well as sales director with Turbosound before joining Harman’s Mixer Group with several positions including global sales director/VP for Harman’s Mixer BU.

“Pro Audio has been my entire professional career having worked for some of the best known pro audio brands alongside a number of prestigious installations, one off events and tours,” said Harter.

"It is an honor to lead the Martin Audio team,” he continued. “It is a brand of tremendous pedigree with truly exciting innovations. I’m excited by the energy, talent, and love for the brand found within Martin Audio. I can’t wait to get going, together I am confident the Martin Audio team can put the plan and structure together to realize our true potential––watch out everyone, we’re coming!”

“We are thrilled to have Dom join Martin Audio,” said Mark Graham, CEO of Loud Technologies. “The combination of his engineering and industry background together with his proven business acumen brings a powerful skill to fulfill the full potential of the Martin Audio brand. The possibilities for Martin Audio are powerful given the runaway success of CDD and a new upcoming exciting launch at prolight+sound, so it is well-positioned to move forward in challenging economic times.”