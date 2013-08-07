MultiDyne Optimizes Field Fiber Transport With Launch of The BullDog

The What: MultiDyne has introduced The BullDog, a new field fiber transport system that delivers functionality from a compact, rugged enclosure designed to withstand the harsh environments of digital signage, sports and ENG applications. Using The BullDog, professional camera operators can transmit any camera signal, including HD-SDI video, audio, intercom, control data, GPIOs, tally, and power, as well as eight HD-SDI signals in any direction — all from a single fiber cable.

The What Else: The BullDog can transport as many as eight SDI video signals up to 3G HD-SDI uncompressed with embedded or separate program audio. A return video option also supports up to 3G HD-SDI video for viewfinder or other external monitors. In addition, the unit enables operators to achieve camera control/RCP paint functions through one of the three available data channels. An additional back channel is available for camera sync or genlock. Several options are available for optical connectivity including Neutrik opticalCON and Lemo 304M.