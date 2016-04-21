Loud Appoints Loren Robinson to Sales Post

Loud Technologies has appointed Loren Robinson to the position of director of sales and independent accounts (North America) for the Mackie and Ampeg brands.

Robinson comes to Loud with an extensive background in the industry, having worked for Crown Audio for 10 years, where he oversaw MI and production and installation accounts, as well as stints with community and DAS Audio. Prior to Crown, he was an independent sales representative for GLS Marketing in Southern California.

"We're very excited to welcome Loren to the Loud family," remarked Henri Cohen, VP of Worldwide Sales. "His expertise in installed sound and professional audio, as well as his solid track record in management makes him ideally suited for the growth the Mackie brand has been experiencing in these markets."

"I'm thrilled to be working with a company like Loud," added Robinson. "The Mackie brand is legendary, the company has a truly amazing history, and they continue to break new ground today. I'm looking forward to being a part of the success."

Robinson will be based out of the Woodinville, WA headquarters and working from his office in Southern California.