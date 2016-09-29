L-Acoustics to Demo AVB-ready Systems at AES Los Angeles 2016

The upcoming 141st AES Convention, taking place from September 29 through October 2 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, will host exclusive demonstrations of L-Acoustics’ newly launched Kiva II ultra-compact line source, as well as the KS28 reference subwoofer and X Series of coaxial enclosures. These demos will also showcase L-Acoustics’ latest developments on the open standard Audio VideoBridging/Time Sensitive Networking (AVB/TSN) technology.

LA X Series

Demonstrations will be conducted in Room 506 of the ConventionCenter’s West Hall at 11:00am, 1:00pm, 3:00pm and 5:00 on Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30, and at 11:00am, 1:00pm and3:00pm on Saturday, October 1.

Show control for the demos will be managed using an Apple Mac mini equipped with Q-Lab software, playing 20 audio channels at 24-bit/96 kHz directly to an Ethernet AVB/TSN Gigabit network via three streams of eight channels each. LA Network Manager 2.5, which implements an AVDECC 1722.1 AVB/TSN controller, will connect the streams to five newly updated LA4X and LA12X amplified controllers, dedicating one audio channel to each amplified controller’s output. In addition, a MOTU 1248 AVB device will stream the presenter’s microphone over AVB/TSN to an LA4X amplified controller, all equipment being connectedtogether by an affordable MOTU AVB/TSN bridge.

The open standard AVB technology streamlines network infrastructure by

combining audio signal transmission with system control andmonitoring.

“We committed our R&D resources to AVB/TSN when we joined the AVNu Alliance last year,” said Stéphane Ecalle, marketing director at L-Acoustics. “Preceding their upcoming certification,we’re delighted to demonstrate our first AVB/TSN-equipped products toAES visitors. We are sure that this development will translate intotime and cost savings and simplify network implementation for our clients.”