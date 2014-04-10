Purdue University Remodels CoRec Facility with Biamp Systems

Biamp Systems has installed an expansive Audia system in the France A. Cordova Recreational Sports Center (CoRec) at Purdue University.
- Purdue University utilized Biamp’s AudiaFLEX to create one large DSP audio network across the entire facility. Originally built in 1957 as the first U.S. university building created solely for students' recreational sports, CoRec grew in size from 148,700 to 355,000 square feet in its latest remodel.
- In total, 18 AudiaFLEX units have been installed, with many of the units pulling double duty — operating as room audio processors as well as performing paging and background music functions. Inter Technologies Corp. created 40 separate zones of music and paging capabilities across the facility. Most zones feature automatic ambient noise compensation devices for room volume control. The entire integrated system is controlled via a single Crestron touchpanel at the reception desk. The programming allows for muting of individual zones as well as overall volume control.
- “We’re extremely happy with all the functionality we now have in our audio system,” said Bob Hannemann, CoRec’s technical operations coordinator. “The zoned paging, background music, and conferencing capabilities gives us all of the things we need to serve every type of patron.”
- “We spec a lot of Biamp in our projects,” shared Dale Miller, project manager with ITC. “Biamp’s Audia gave Purdue everything they wanted and more.”