Kelly Fair Joins Lectrosonics as Western Regional Sales Manager

Lectrosonics, has appointed Kelly Fair as the Company's new Western Regional Sales Manager. Fair will be based in California, supporting customers in the Southwest and Northwest United States, including California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Alaska and Hawaii.

Fair joins Lectrosonics with more than 20 years of sales, product management and business development experience in the professional sound industry. He has a successful track record in several areas including sales management, territory development, marketing, forecasting and client/employee relations.

“I'm really excited to have Kelly with Lectrosonics as I've known him for two decades and worked with him at a previous company. His accomplishments in sales speak for themselves, and I know he'll be a great fit with our team,” said Karl Winkler, VP Sales/Service at Lectrosonics.

Fair comes with a wealth of experience within the Industry, most recently as President of Esfera Group Inc. Fair also spent six years as Head of Sales, North America at Riedel Communications, developing and managing North American distribution and sales, and 13 years with Sennheiser Electronics Corporation as Southwestern US District Sales Manager, Professional Products.