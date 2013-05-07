Gatsby Premiere Lights Up with Christie Solaria Projectors

The world premiere of Warner Bros. "The Great Gatsby" lit up the screen in 3D, thanks to Christie Solaria Series digital cinema projectors, which brought to life the splendor of the roaring twenties in rich, saturated colors and sharp, 4K-resolution.
- The star-studded event took place at Avery Fisher Hall, an iconic New York City venue at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.
- Directed by Baz Luhrmann, the film is based on the classic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. on May 10. The event was a glamorous evening worthy of the film's 1920s setting, featuring an audience filled with the film's stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Isla Fisher, Joel Edgerton, and Carey Mulligan. A host of other A-list celebrities, including Jay-Z and Jake Gyllenhaal, also made appearances at the red carpet event.
- "Christie is thrilled to have projected the world premiere of 'The Great Gatsby', a long-awaited movie based on one of the most beloved literary classics," said Craig Sholder, vice president, Entertainment Solutions, Christie. "As a trusted leader in digital cinema projection, we were pleased that that our projectors displayed all the splendor and opulence of 'The Great Gatsby,' fully realized in 3D."
- Preferred Christie dealer Digital Media Systems selected two top-of-the-line Christie CP4230 DLP digital cinema projectors for the screening, which converged the light from two projectors to create a seamless image projected onto a silver screen. Gregg Paliotta, president and owner of Digital Media Systems, said that this 4K Christie solution was the only choice for providing the 3D images needed.
- "We have done other major premieres at Avery Fisher Hall in the past, such as 'Hugo' and 'War Horse,' so Warner Bros. and Lincoln Center trusted us and Christie to deliver the high brightness and absolutely flawless picture quality needed to screen this major studio event," said Paliotta. "The Christie projectors always perform to our expectations, and 'The Great Gatsby' premiere was no exception. We are proud to be an exclusive Christie dealer for that reason."