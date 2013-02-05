FiberPlex Appoints Eastern Regional Client Relations Executive

FiberPlex recently appointed pro audio veteran Kyle Rosenbloom as Eastern regional client relations executive.



In his new role with FiberPlex, Rosenbloom is responsible for providing secure, end-to-end AV systems for a wide variety of applications and clients. He is an Infocomm Certified Technology Specialist who has been actively involved in the pro audio and audiovisual industry for more than 18 years. He started learning the business at a young age by hanging out at family owned business Medley Music Corp., where he initiated several cutting edge AV installations for a variety of applications and markets, including houses of worship, corporate facilities, restaurants, nightclubs, retail environments and sports facilities.

He joins new team members Doug Schwartz and government systems expert Mitchell Abel, as well as Bill King and Kellie Comella at FiberPlex, to provide practical fiber optics security solutions to AV integrators seeking to grow their businesses in the live entertainment, broadcast, recording, medical, education and other audiovisual markets. Schwartz is known in pro audio circles for his roles with New West Audio and Pacific Supply & Trading Company. Abel has 30 years of telecommunications and government experience with companies such as Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent, and Boeing subsidiary DigitalXpress.

FiberPlex has been actively engaged in securing government systems for more than 25 years, and recently hired Schwartz, Rosenbloom and Abel to extend its technology to commercial sectors faced with similar security requirements.