InfoComm Mourns the Death of Kevin Collins

- North Haven, CT--"It is with great sadness and regret that InfoComm International notes the untimely passing of Kevin Collins, vice president of sales and marketing for HB Communications. Kevin's vibrant personality made him a valued friend and partner to so many of us in the audiovisual industry. He had the ability to light up a room like no other. As a past president of InfoComm, Kevin helped build a solid foundation that has allowed the association to grow into what it is today. He lived life to its fullest and we will miss him greatly.
- "We express our sincere condolences to his wife, Elizabeth, and his children. We also pay tribute to his family at HB Communications, where Kevin has worked for his entire career - nearly 25 years. Thank you for sharing Kevin with us. We will miss his stories and his zest for life." Calling hours will be held Sunday, January 30, 3 to 7 p.m. at the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home in Fairfield, Connecticut.