BenQ Adds Interactive Short-Throw Projectors

BenQ America Corp. has introduced its new MW860USTi and MP780 ST+ interactive short-throw projectors with ultra-short-throw ratios of 0.37 and 0.49, respectively.

Designed to provide teachers and students with the ultimate interactive experience in any classroom setting, the teaching tools feature BenQ's second-generation PointDraw interactive projection technology with dual pen support.

BenQ's second-generation PointDraw interactive projection technology comes with the new PointDraw Pen 2.0, which features a faster response time to support remote interactivity up to 25 feet away from the board or projected surface. Dual pen control is supported by the newly designed QDraw 2.0 interactive software — enabling collaboration through simultaneous teacher-student interaction.

With the MW860USTi and MP780 ST+, students can take turns making their contribution to the lesson using their own independent tool bar, which is under the teacher's complete guidance and control. Like its predecessor, the second-generation PointDraw technology requires no system calibration. Teachers can easily set up their lesson to begin teaching by simply turning on the projector and the PointDraw pens.