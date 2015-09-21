Hosa Category 6 Network Cables Handle High Speed Networks

The What: Hosa Technology has introduced the CAT-600BK Series Category 6 network cables.

Featuring 24 AWG Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC) conductors for increased signal flow, CAT-600BK Series Category 6 network cables provide solid throughput in today’s high-speed networks. Tested to meet ANSI/TIA standards, Hosa’s Cat 6 Network Cables reduce crosstalk and return loss while increasing signal-to-noise ratio.

The What Else: To further minimize interference, Hosa CAT-600BK Series cables utilize S/FTP construction, shielding each twisted pair as well as the overall cable. This construction makes Hosa’s network cables appropiate in audio and video networks such as HDBaseT.

The Bottom Line: The Hosa CAT-600BK Series Category 6 Network Cables are available now.