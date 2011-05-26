Harman Soundcraft Revitalizes Harvest Bible Chapel

A Soundcraft Vi6 runs the main worship chapel at the Harvest Bible Chapel in Orlando, FL.

Orlando, FL--With a completely new worship and education facility spanning all levels from Sunday School to adult learning, the Harvest Bible Chapel in Orlando, FL recently added a complete digital audio system, designed and installed by Show System Integrators, featuring Harman's Soundcraft Vi6 digital console.

Looking to upgrade from its previous system in a smaller space, the chapel’s sound engineers now utilize the console’s 96 channels to run its intricate sound throughout the massive house of worship.

The Soundcraft Vi6 runs the main worship chapel with the ability to control the entire venue’s new sound system. The 10,000-square-foot chapel space, which holds up to 1,000 congregators, is also equipped with 16 JBL Control 25T speakers, eight JBL VRX932LA-1 line array loudspeakers, six SRX712M stage monitors and four VRX918S powered subwoofers. Crown amplifiers power the system.

“It was a big step to go with a completely digital set up for the chapel, but the Vi6 is a clean system that’s easy to use and manage on the fly,” said Jeff Bobbin, president, Show Systems Integrators. “Running simple lines with the simplified wiring solutions between the stage platform and FOH mix position, gave us all of the control we needed for successful performances.”