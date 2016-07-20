Herman, FSR Form Distribution Partnership

Herman has entered into a distribution partnership with FSR, whereby Herman will stock FSR’s products in its East and West Coast facilities to better serve their mutual customers.

“We are very excited to partner with FSR,” said Jeffrey Wolf, executive VP at Herman. “They are an industry leader that encompasses innovation and quality. This partnership compliments and strengthens our core infrastructure product offering and represents a significant addition to our product offering to better serve the needs of our customers. This is a significant and strategic addition to our product offering and will enable us to further deliver value and benefit to our customers in sourcing and managing the products needed for their projects.”

“We are delighted to partner with Herman, a leading supplier of products, services, and resources in the national pro AV marketplace for over 52 years,” said Chaz Porter, FSR director of global sales. “Herman’s impeccable reputation for service and quality has been earned from aligning itself with best-of-breed manufacturers and leveraging their extensive experience to design and provide budget-friendly solutions that improve operational efficiency. We are confident that this relationship will further expand our national reach, but also serve to benefit our current customers with access to a seasoned and talented group of AV professionals.”